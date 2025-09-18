South Australian Motorsport Board CEO Mark Warren has declared the triple target amid suggestions GM could dispatch Connor Zilisch to pilot a wildcard Chevrolet Camaro this year.

Ford star Austin Cindric is already announced to be contesting the November event with Tickford Racing, adding a US flavour to what promises to be a blockbuster finale.

“Our ultimate ambition is to have a wildcard driver from each of the manufacturers involved in NASCAR; Toyota, Ford and Chevrolet,” Warren told Speedafe.

“We’ve now got the Ford driver. It would be fantastic to have a Chevrolet driver and also a Toyota driver in future years.”

The Adelaide organisers put up funding to help secure wildcards after its interest was sparked by NASCAR legend Richard Childress’ visit to the 2023 race.

GM is known to be keen on bringing 19-year-old NASCAR wunderkind Zilisch, but how it can accommodate him in its ranks this year remains unclear.

Triple Eight is not part of the project due to its impending Ford switch, while GM’s replacement homologation squad Team 18’s spare car will be in the US ahead of wind tunnel testing.

Warren indicated that discussions with GM about a wildcard are ongoing, following failed earlier efforts to lure Kyle Busch in 2024 and Kyle Larson this year.

“There’s been discussions with the GM side for a couple of years. It is difficult, honestly, because it’s Thanksgiving this year at the same time as our event,” said Warren.

“Not all of the NASCAR drivers can make it because they have family commitments, but we’ll keep trying and see who we can get here.”

Regardless of Zilisch’s status, Warren is eager to talk up the prospects of Cindric, who will spend almost a month in Australia following the conclusion of the NASCAR season.

“To see him and how he compares to the Supercar drivers and our category here will be fantastic,” said Warren.

“He has really good hopes because he’s done a lot of road racing, he’s raced at Bathurst and [driven] Dunlop Super2 cars.

“He knows what he’s doing, and I think that he’s going to surprise a few people when he hits the streets here.”

Adelaide Grand Final organisers this week announced the addition of a Red Bull Formula 1 demo at the event, which will form part of a throwback to Adelaide’s Grand Prix heritage.

