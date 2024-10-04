The long-awaited release of next year’s Supercars calendar has clarified where the likes of Cameron Waters, Will Brown, and maybe more can race in the United States, should they still wish to.

Waters and Brown both made one-off starts at Sonoma this year, but that event will clash with Townsville on July 11-13 in 2025.

The other major clash is the Watkins Glen weekend when Supercars returns to Ipswich on August 8-10.

There are, however, a few other opportunities.

Although unlikely so early in the season, drivers could conceivably squeeze in a visit to Texas on March 3 to race at Circuit of the Americas between the first and second Supercars rounds.

A visit to Mexico City for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is another conceivable option.

That event on June 16 falls between visits to Wanneroo Raceway (June 6-8) and Hidden Valley Raceway (June 20-22).

The one race that most drivers will have their eye on is the Chicago street race on July 7, which takes place the week before Supercars visits Townsville on July 11-13.

This year, Chicago and Townsville clashed, precluding Brown and Waters from tackling the street event.

The only other non-oval race that doesn’t clash with Supercars is the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 6, the week before the Bathurst 1000 on October 9-12.

The ROVAL is unlikely to be a target given its proximity to the Great Race and its place in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Earlier this year, Supercars points leader Brown said he had hoped to contest three NASCAR races in 2025.

“I think the team are pretty keen to hopefully get me over there next year for a couple more road courses,” said Brown in Red Bull Ampol Racing’s latest Quarterly Report podcast.

“So, I guess an ideal year next year would be continuing what I’m doing here and try and lock in three road courses over there next year, and hopefully be one of those guys that flies in and helps them out with their road course programme.”

Indeed, his Red Bull Ampol Racing teammate Broc Feeney said he has his eyes on a start in Chicago.

“I’d love to have a crack in a NASCAR at some point,” said Feeney.

“I’d love to see if Chicago didn’t clash with Townsville because I reckon you’d get, like, 10 Supercars guys wanting to do it.

“I reckon that’d be awesome, if it didn’t clash for us and you’d still obviously have to get some funding and the teams but I reckon it’d be really cool to see.”

Shane van Gisbergen made his Cup Series debut in 2023 on the streets of Chicago but got taken out in the 2024 running of the race.