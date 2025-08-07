The long-standing holder of the Supercars rights will continue through to the end of 2029 season at least thanks to this latest deal.

It also coincides with the addition of a second Kiwi Supercars round at Ruapuna next year.

“Supercars is a fan favourite, delivering edge-of-your-seat entertainment, fierce competition, and some of the best drivers in the sport,” said Sky’s Head of Content Partnerships Adam Crothers.

“We’ve been proud to bring the championship to Kiwi audiences for over a decade, and this new deal locks in Supercars as a key part of our motorsport offering for years to come.”

“With the addition of a second New Zealand race from 2026 we’re thrilled to see the local connection to the championship grow even stronger. Two home races for Kiwi fans is a game-changer.”

Supercars CEO James Warburton welcomed the continuation of the Sky Sport association.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to extend our partnership with Sky, which has been a fantastic broadcast partner for over a decade,” he said.

“This new deal guarantees Kiwi fans can continue to watch every moment of Supercars action, wherever they are.

“With two events in New Zealand locked in until at least the end of 2028 and 20 percent of our global fan base residing in New Zealand, this partnership is critically important to us.

“New Zealand has an incredibly passionate motorsport audience, a rich history of Supercars success, and a new generation of local stars making their mark. We’re proud to deepen our commitment to New Zealand fans and continue to grow our footprint in this key market.”

Supercars is poised to announce a new TV deal for Australia with Fox Sports and the Seven Network.