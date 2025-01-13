The West Australian Government rolled out details of its street circuit promise on Sunday as part of the run-up to the March 8 state election.

It’s planning to add a raft of permanent infrastructure to Burswood Park, supporting a temporary circuit that will utilise existing streets and purpose-built tarmac sections.

Sunday’s announcement declared the maiden event would take place in 2027, a year later than originally tabled, with Howard subsequently adding it’d take the calendar’s coveted opening slot.

“Having a street race here at this venue will take the sport to another level and will provide the overall entertainment that comes with a street race,” said Howard.

“It’s not just about motorsport and a street race. Sure, we’re the main show but we provide other entertainment in regard to concerts, family activities, and it’s something that everybody can enjoy.

“To have this venue located in the city, surrounded by the stadium [and] the casino, that provides a multifunctional sporting entertainment precinct, this opportunity doesn’t come along every day.

“The Premier and his government have identified it and got behind it. Supercars could not be more excited and our aim is to deliver this event for 2027 as the opening round of our championship.”

Supercars has been in need of a marquee season opener since the demise of the Newcastle street race that was last run in 2023.

WA is yet to host the opening round of an Australian Touring Car Championship/Supercars season.

New South Wales will this year host the opener for the fifth consecutive occasion, having shared it between Bathurst (2021 and ’24), Newcastle (’23) and Sydney Motorsport Park (’22 and ’25).

The Burswood Park event will replace Supercars’ annual trip to Wanneroo Raceway, a move that Perth-based Kiwi Andre Heimgartner has lauded.

“For us drivers we really, really like street tracks, so to have another one on the calendar is really exciting,” he said.

“Anyone that’s from Perth agrees that it’s a bit of a best-kept secret, Perth, in many ways, this area especially. To be able to showcase that is great.

“I only moved here a little while ago but when I saw this area I thought, ‘jeez, it’s stunning’.

“You’ve got the Crown [Casino], the [Optus] Stadium, I thought it was awesome. To incorporate a track into that is going to be amazing.

“Us drivers like coming to Perth but when we go to the other track (Wanneroo) it seems like we’re in the desert, so to come here it’s something fresh and new and exciting for the sport.”

Wanneroo will host the ATCC/Supercars Championship for the 46th time this June and is now expected to remain on the calendar in 2026 before the move to Burswood Park.