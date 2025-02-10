The competition uses the team-based format that was adopted in 2024, whereby the fastest pit stop from either car in a two-car team counts towards a points tally.

Points are awarded per race on a descending scale, with the fastest stop earning 13 points and the slowest earning 1 point.

Twelve preliminary races will determine the top four teams that will compete in the live final, which last year took place at Bathurst.

The following races make up the preliminary rounds. Each is a sprint race of either 100km or 120km with a single compulsory pit stop to change two tyres.

1. Thrifty Sydney 500 – Race 1 (Friday)

2. ITM Taupō Super440 – Race 8 (Saturday)

3. ITM Taupō Super440 – Race 9 (Saturday)

4. Tasmania Super440 – Race 11 (Saturday)

5. Tasmania Super440 – Race 12 (Saturday)

6. Perth Super440 – Race 14 (Saturday)

7. Perth Super440 – Race 15 (Saturday)

8. BETR Darwin Triple Crown – Race 17 (Friday)

9. BETR Darwin Triple Crown – Race 18 (Saturday)

10. NTI Townsville 500 – Race 20 (Friday)

11. Century Batteries Ipswich Super440 – Race 23 (Saturday)

12. Century Batteries Ipswich Super440 – Race 24 (Saturday)

Supercars is yet to confirm the location of the live final, which last year took place in the Bathurst CBD on Wednesday of Great Race week.

The 2024 competition was won by Triple Eight, which defeated long-time pit stop kings Brad Jones Racing in the semi-final before downing Matt Stone Racing in the final.

Pirtek has backed the Pit Stop Challenge since it was introduced in 2017.

“Pirtek has been an integral part of Supercars for 28 years, and we’re excited to continue our partnership in 2025,” said Supercars General Manager – Commercial, Jamie Black.

“The Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge is a true test of speed, teamwork, and precision, and last year’s thrilling finish in Bathurst was proof of how competitive this series has become.”

Past Pit Stop Challenge winners

• 2017 DJR Team Penske Car #12

• 2018 DJR Team Penske Car #17

• 2019 Brad Jones Racing Car #8

• 2020 Brad Jones Racing Car #8

• 2021 Brad Jones Racing Car #8

• 2022 Brad Jones Racing (Cars #8 & #14)

• 2023 Brad Jones Racing (Cars #8 & #14)

• 2024 Red Bull Ampol Racing Team