The Ipswich venue has been transformed since Tony Quinn took ownership in 2021, with a series of changes made as part of a broader 10-year plan.

That has included new pit facilities featuring garages and corporate hospitality suites in place of the previous carports.

The circuit has shown off other upgrades this week, including the extension of ripple strips on the exit of five of its six corners.

Work is also taking place to improve drainage around the 3.1km layout, while paddock changes include the construction of a new shed and an addition to the pit building that will feature a permanent podium.

The detail-focused Quinn also notes that fans will enjoy other changes made this year.

“We have a new catering team starting that promise to offer much better food, better quality food and some good specials,” Quinn said in a video posted to social media.

“That’s going to be a plus because that’s always been a bit of a thing for me. The food will be good, the toilets will be as good as you’ve ever expected them.

“We’re building a couple more sheds, there’s a bit of track work going on, a few bumpy bits that we’re sorting out… and a few other things we’re doing.”

The Ipswich Super440 will conclude the Sprint Cup portion of the Supercars season on August 8-10 and be immediately followed by a full-field test day ahead of the Enduro Cup.