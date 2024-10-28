The team had supplied its spare chassis, dressed as Matt Chahda Motorsport’s enduro wildcard, for Boost Mobile to use in its activation area outside the paddock at the Surfers Paradise street circuit.

PremiAir alleged via social media this morning that “some lowlife decided to steal the steering wheel” from the car, appealing for information from the public.

Adderton has added: “Anyone who knows who stole the steering wheel of the display car I will give you a $1000 reward to tell me who, not cool.”

According to PremiAir, the Gen3 steering wheel is worth approximately $7000.

The team believes the wheel went missing on Saturday night. A fan response to PremiAir’s social media plea included a picture of the car without the wheel, claimed to be from Sunday morning.

PremiAir removed its social posts on the matter late on Monday morning, but not because the wheel has been found.

The team pulled the posts due to a conflict between its own sponsor group and that which appeared on the Matt Chahda livery that was replicated on the Camaro and shown in the posts.

Erebus Motorsport earlier deleted its own social media comment made in response to PremiAir’s theft revelation.

The team’s official account wrote: “And we were called out for raising security concerns at the event…”

Erebus was fined $5000 for failing to have its garage doors open during Boost Mobile’s ‘Party under the Palms’ event function in pit lane on Thursday night.

The team had raised concerns about a lack of security services in pit lane to watch cars and equipment during the party.