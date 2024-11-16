The Grove Racing driver is displaying “delayed concussion symptoms” following his nasty Turn 8 crash yesterday.

He took part in this morning’s half-hour practice session, but will miss the race based on advice from the Supercars medical team.

That means Kai Allen will make an early debut for the Grove squad as Stanaway’s replacement.

“Following consultation from Supercars medical delegates, it has been decided that Richie Stanaway will not compete in this afternoon’s Race 23 due to delayed concussion symptoms,” read a statement from Grove Racing.

“The decision was not made lightly, however it is imperative to Richie’s health and wellbeing that he unfortunately does not compete.

“A further test will be undertaken on Sunday morning to assess Richie’s capacity to compete.

“Kai Allen will take over driving duties in car 26 for Race 23.”

Stanaway was one of three drivers to crash at Turn 8 during qualifying yesterday evening.

The Kiwi went into the wall first before being joined moments later by Cam Hill and then David Reynolds.

Allen is one of two substitutes in Supercars field this weekend with Cooper Murray standing in for Jack Le Brocq, who flew home Thursday for the birth of his first child.