Stanaway pipped Red Bull Ampol Racing’s Broc Feeney by 0.0361s while Chaz Mostert was third in the Mobil 1 Optus Racing entry.
Will Davison was fourth for the Shell V-Power Racing Team but the standout was Bryce Fullwood in fifth in the Middy’s Racing car.
The chart-topping result comes at a crucial time for Stanaway, who as it stands has not got a full-time Supercars drive for 2025.
“It wasn’t too bad,” said Stanaway.
“The forecast for tomorrow is dry so I wasn’t taking too much risk, but it’s always nice to top a session.
“I’m not sure what it is to be honest, I just go out and drive and the pace is always there, so it’s good.
“We’re going to have to keep an eye on the weather forecast for later today and obviously tomorrow.
“I’m obviously looking for a job at the moment, so going P1 is better than putting an ad on Craigslist. It’s good.”
More practice carnage in the wet at Sandown 😧
Follow all the action on our Live Feed here 👉 https://t.co/qyu6AAgclo#RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/MFnD3DUo6m
— Supercars (@supercars) September 14, 2024
Cameron Waters’ teammate James Moffat was the most high-profile victim of a sodden session at Sandown Raceway, spinning into the wall at Turn 3.
The Monster Energy-backed Tickford Racing driver made light contact with the Armco barrier but continued without much in the way of mechanical trauma.
“It’s pretty moist out there,” said Waters after the incident.
“Lots of rivers and stuff you can’t really see, but a lot of fun.”
Feeney carries the fastest lap pace too far into Turn 1 😅
Follow all the action on our Live Feed here 👉 https://t.co/qyu6AAgclo#RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/lOPNaTnDaz
— Supercars (@supercars) September 14, 2024
The session was punctuated by a flurry of off-track moments in the opening moments.
SP Tools-backed Matt Stone Racing driver Cameron Hill was the first to bowl a wide at the second-to-last turn.
That proved to be a hot spot with Waters, Broc Feeney, Andre Heimgartner (R&J Batteries Racing), and David Reynolds (Tradie Beer) among those to explore the grass outfield.
Feeney struggled to stop his #88 Chevrolet Camaro on multiple occasions, going off the road at Turn 1 twice.
The session also feature an incredible save by SCT Logistics-backed driver Dean Fiore, whose Chevrolet Camaro cranked sideways on the approach to Turn 2.
What happened Mr. Drifter?
Follow all the action on our Live Feed here 👉 https://t.co/qyu6AAgclo#RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/UMBkbpczr9
— Supercars (@supercars) September 14, 2024
Practice 5 starts at 12:05pm before Qualifying at 2:15pm and the Top 10 Shootout at 5:25pm.
Results: Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Practice 4
|Pos
|Num
|Driver/Co-driver
|Team/Sponsor
|Car
|Lap
|Diff
|1
|26
|Richie Stanaway/Dale Wood
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.491
|2
|88
|Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.527
|0.0361
|3
|25
|Chaz Mostert/Lee Holdsworth
|Mobil1 Optus Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.533
|0.0422
|4
|17
|Will Davison/Kai Allen
|Shell V-Power Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.571
|0.0800
|5
|14
|Bryce Fullwood/Jaylyn Robotham
|Middy’s Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.613
|0.1219
|6
|2
|Ryan Wood/Fabian Coulthard
|Mobil1 Truck Assist Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.857
|0.3657
|7
|8
|Andre Heimgartner/Declan Fraser
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.864
|0.3728
|8
|7
|James Courtney/Jack Perkins
|Snowy River Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.921
|0.4302
|9
|1
|Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.927
|0.4364
|10
|10
|Nick Percat/Dylan O’Keeffe
|Bendix Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.938
|0.4469
|11
|3
|Aaron Love/Aaron Cameron
|CoolDrive Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.971
|0.4796
|12
|87
|Will Brown/Scott Pye
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:15.006
|0.5147
|13
|50
|Jaxon Evans/Dean Fiore
|SCT Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:15.035
|0.5442
|14
|20
|David Reynolds/Warren Luff
|Tradie Beer Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:15.050
|0.5595
|15
|19
|Matthew Payne/Garth Tander
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:15.080
|0.5890
|16
|31
|James Golding/David Russell
|PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:15.145
|0.6544
|17
|9
|Jack Le Brocq/Jayden Ojeda
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:15.365
|0.8743
|18
|23
|Tim Slade/Cameron McLeod
|PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:15.423
|0.9322
|19
|55
|Thomas Randle/Tyler Everingham
|Monster Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:15.463
|0.9724
|20
|6
|Cam Waters/James Moffat
|Monster Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:15.508
|1.0175
|21
|96
|Macauley Jones/Jordan Boys
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:15.612
|1.1215
|22
|888
|Craig Lowndes/Cooper Murray
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:15.727
|1.2355
|23
|18
|Mark Winterbottom/Michael Caruso
|CUB CADET Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:16.138
|1.6473
|24
|11
|Anton De Pasquale/Tony D’Alberto
|Shell V-Power Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:16.242
|1.7506
|25
|118
|Matt Chahda/Brad Vaughan
|Matt Chahda Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:16.263
|1.7725
|26
|4
|Cameron Hill/Cameron Crick
|SP Tools Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:16.458
|1.9669