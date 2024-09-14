Stanaway pipped Red Bull Ampol Racing’s Broc Feeney by 0.0361s while Chaz Mostert was third in the Mobil 1 Optus Racing entry.

Will Davison was fourth for the Shell V-Power Racing Team but the standout was Bryce Fullwood in fifth in the Middy’s Racing car.

The chart-topping result comes at a crucial time for Stanaway, who as it stands has not got a full-time Supercars drive for 2025.

“It wasn’t too bad,” said Stanaway.

“The forecast for tomorrow is dry so I wasn’t taking too much risk, but it’s always nice to top a session.

“I’m not sure what it is to be honest, I just go out and drive and the pace is always there, so it’s good.

“We’re going to have to keep an eye on the weather forecast for later today and obviously tomorrow.

“I’m obviously looking for a job at the moment, so going P1 is better than putting an ad on Craigslist. It’s good.”

More practice carnage in the wet at Sandown 😧

Cameron Waters’ teammate James Moffat was the most high-profile victim of a sodden session at Sandown Raceway, spinning into the wall at Turn 3.

The Monster Energy-backed Tickford Racing driver made light contact with the Armco barrier but continued without much in the way of mechanical trauma.

“It’s pretty moist out there,” said Waters after the incident.

“Lots of rivers and stuff you can’t really see, but a lot of fun.”

Feeney carries the fastest lap pace too far into Turn 1 😅

The session was punctuated by a flurry of off-track moments in the opening moments.

SP Tools-backed Matt Stone Racing driver Cameron Hill was the first to bowl a wide at the second-to-last turn.

That proved to be a hot spot with Waters, Broc Feeney, Andre Heimgartner (R&J Batteries Racing), and David Reynolds (Tradie Beer) among those to explore the grass outfield.

Feeney struggled to stop his #88 Chevrolet Camaro on multiple occasions, going off the road at Turn 1 twice.

The session also feature an incredible save by SCT Logistics-backed driver Dean Fiore, whose Chevrolet Camaro cranked sideways on the approach to Turn 2.

Practice 5 starts at 12:05pm before Qualifying at 2:15pm and the Top 10 Shootout at 5:25pm.

Results: Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Practice 4