Feeney clocked a 1:12.8980s in a damp qualifier with three minutes remaining to pip Mobil 1 Optus Racing’s Chaz Mostert by a meagre 0.040s in the end.

Ford Mustangs occupied second through fifth with Penrite Racing’s Matt Payne third, Mostert’s teammate Ryan Wood fourth, and Monster Energy Racing’s Cameron Waters fifth.

The top 10 was completed by Will Brown (Red Bull Ampol Racing), Brodie Kostecki (PowerPlay Racing), Richie Stanaway (Penrite Racing), Andre Heimgartner (R&J Batteries Racing), and Anton De Pasquale (Shell V-Power Racing Team).

De Pasquale put in a last-ditch effort to pip Bendix Racing’s Nick Percat, who dropped out of the top 10 as the chequered flag fell.

“It’s pretty hard work and obviously with the red flag you’re sort of questioning what you’re going to do,” said Feeney.

“I think we’ve been pretty quick in the wet this weekend, so to be on provisional pole… nothing’s locked in yet, but a top 10 start for tomorrow is good.

“Far out,” he continued of the conditions. “I’ve been running off that much today I’m surprised I haven’t gotten a black flag or something like that. I nearly got stuck at the start.

“It’s super hard out there. I just prayed that I’d get through Turn 1 and after that, I knew I’d be just as quick as anyone else.

“We thought it was going to be dry and it hailed literally a minute before we went out. High pressure situation, but great to be in the Shootout.”

A sudden downpour sent teams scrambling to get their cars ready for qualifying.

No rain fell in the two races prior, but just minutes before the session began hail hammered Sandown Raceway.

Initially, De Pasquale set the pace on a 1:15.1380s, eclipsing Feeney who speared off the road at Turn 1 after his second flying lap.

Brown was the first to dip under the 1minute15seconds benchmark but was quickly eclipsed.

The times continued to improve and Stanaway shot to the top with a little under six minutes in the session complete on a 1:14.2800s.

A third of the way into the session and the rain had all but abated and the sky opened up, bathing the circuit in sunshine.

As the track dried and got quicker David Reynolds (Tradie Beer Racing) shot to the top on a 1:13:5800s. Reynolds led Heimgartner, Mostert, Percat, and Payne.

As the halfway mark approached, the red flag was drawn when CoolDrive Racing’s Aaron Love spun off the inside kerb over the top of the hill and beached his car in the gravel.

The #3 Ford Mustang nosed into the Armco barrier before whipping around and hitting the wall again, leaving it with bruises on the back and front.

The session resumed with a little over 12 minutes remaining.

De Pasquale eclipsed Reynolds with eight minutes remaining on a 1:13.5246s but that was beaten less than a minute later by Payne on a 1:13.4374s.

Mostert was the first to duck into the 1m12s bracked on a 1:12.9384s but with three minutes remaining Feeney bettered that on a 1:12.8980s.

The Top 10 Shootout is set to get underway at 5:25pm.

