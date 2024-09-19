In the latest episode of Apex Hunters United released on September 18, Pye claimed he received a three-page document via email on Thursday, September 12 titled: Barry Ryan and Betty Klimenko versus Scott Pye.

Pye alleged the demand came with a deadline of Friday, September 13.

Pye said he then received a text on Saturday, September 14 from lawyer Sven Burchartz representing Erebus Motorsport, which also contained the legal letter.

Burchartz is well known in the Supercars paddock as a part owner of Tickford Racing.

Pye said he did not respond to the email or text as he was focused on competing in the Sandown 500 with Will Brown and Red Bull Ampol Racing.

Pye said he was notified that because he did not take appropriate action after the deadline lapsed that there would be “further action”.

“Last podcast, I was pretty open and honest about my thoughts and opinions on Erebus Motorsport and not surprisingly I received a three-page legal document threatening me, giving me a deadline, which was appropriately timed,” said Pye.

“I think it was Thursday night, so the day before we went on track. It was a long time after our podcast, but I think it was strategically sent to me the night before we went on track to maybe rattle me.

“I got a three-page legal document giving me until a certain time on Friday to revoke any statements that I made on our podcast both verbally and in [writing].

“Now, I stick to my opinions, and what I said I wholeheartedly still agree with, so I did not revoke my statements and I didn’t reply to the email because I was focused on trying to win the Sandown 500.

“I was busy across the weekend. I had a lot on. I did receive the email but it’s not that I didn’t care about it, my priorities lied with trying to win the Sandown 500, which luckily we were able to do.”

After Pye’s revelation, Speedcafe spoke with Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan who said Pye was sent the letter as there were implications around non-disclosure and confidentiality agreements.

On the podcast released August 19, Pye made comments about Erebus Motorsport in relation to his partner Shannen Kiely, who resigned from her post as managing director earlier this year.

Kiely then joined Coca-Cola Europacific Partners as its key account manager and state business manager.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was the naming rights sponsor of Erebus Motorsport during its championship-winning season in 2023.

The brand split with Erebus Motorsport prior to the commencement of the 2024 season.

Brown parted company with the team at the end of 2023 and after Brodie Kostecki decided to sit out the season opener, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners terminated its deal.