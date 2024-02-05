Rumours that the naming rights sponsorship would come to an end have been swirling since news broke of Brodie Kostecki's impending exit from the squad.

That has now been confirmed by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a statement provided to Speedcafe.

“After careful consideration, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has made the difficult decision to end the company's partnership with Erebus Motorsport, effective immediately.

“We wish Erebus Motorsport and the drivers every success for the 2024 season and beyond,” read the statement.

“This decision relates only to our partnership with Erebus Motorsport and does not affect other existing agreements we have with the Australian Supercars Championship and Australian motorsport more broadly.

“We have a long and proud history of supporting Australian motorsport spanning more than 50 years and look forward to building on this through our existing and future partnerships in the sport.”

