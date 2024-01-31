Speedcafe broke the news yesterday that a split between the newly-crowned Supercars champion, and the team that took him to the title, was looming.

The potential exit is widely known to be the result of a rift between Kostecki and at least factions of the Barry Ryan-run team.

The Speedcafe report referenced that Kostecki would be on the sidelines for at least the start of the 2024 season – if not the entire season.

More than 24 hours later Erebus has finally responded to the report, claiming it to be untrue despite also confirming that Kostecki will indeed miss the Bathurst 500 next month.

There is further confirmation that, as we reported, Todd Hazelwood will step into the #99 Erebus Camaro.

“Contrary to media reports, Brodie Kostecki remains part of the Erebus Motorsport family and is a valued member of our team,” read the statement.

“Brodie has indicated he's not in a position to take part in the opening round of the 2024 Supercars Championship.

“Todd Hazelwood will stand in for Brodie at the Bathurst 500 from February 23-25.”

Kostecki himself is yet to make any public comment on his future, with negotiations over his contract, which runs until the end off this season, thought to be underway.

Supercars has issued a statement on behalf of CEO Shane Howard, though, who wished Kostecki well during a difficult time.

“We understand the gravity of Brodie's decision and the challenges he may be facing at this time,” Howard said.

“On behalf of everyone at Supercars, we wish Brodie all the best, and we sincerely hope to witness his return to the Repco Supercars Championship in the future.

“In the meantime, we extend our support to Erebus as they navigate the start of the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship with Todd Hazelwood and Jack Le Brocq driving for the team.

“Defending a championship title is never an easy task, but we are confident in Erebus' ability to adapt and continue their pursuit of success on the track.”