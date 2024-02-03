The brand is closely aligned to Kostecki, having backed his Erebus entry in 2021 and 2022, while sister company MobileX had naming rights for Kostecki's NASCAR Cup Series cameo last year.

Since news of Kostecki's sensational split with Erebus broke last week, Boost founder Peter Adderton has been outspoken about the situation on social media – and critical of its handling by Supercars.

He has now made it public that talks of a new naming rights deal for the Gold Coast 500 beyond 2024 have been stopped.

“We have notified Supercars that we have ceased all discussions on extending our Gold Coast sponsorship beyond 2024,” he said in a short statement.

Supercars has stopped responding to media requests from Speedcafe since the Kostecki news broke.

Adderton isn't the only high-profile critic of Supercars and its handling of the Kostecki situation. Earlier today three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin unloaded on series management, claiming the sport should be “ashamed”.

The saga has already seen Shaw and Partners cut ties with Erebus, while rumours are swirling that Coca-Cola will also part ways with the GM team.

Erebus is set to kick off its title defence with an all-new driver line-up of Jack Le Brocq and Todd Hazelwood.