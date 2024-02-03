After Speedcafe broke the news of an unfolding split between the 2023 champion and the team with which he won that title, Erebus Motorsport finally responded with a brief statement, more than 24 hours later, confirming he will miss the season-opening Bathurst 500 but offering little more detail.

In conjunction with that statement, Supercars issued its own comment on behalf of category CEO Shane Howard, who was quoted via its official website “wish[ing] Brodie all the best.”

However, McLaughlin, in a post this morning (AEDT) on his Facebook page, seized on the opening line of Howard's comment and the cryptic nature of the statement.

The three-time Supercars champion wrote:

“We understand the gravity of Brodie's decision and the challenges he may be facing at this time.” In an official Supercars statement.

The sport should be ashamed. They know the full story and as per usual side step around everything and don't say anything hoping the storm will settle like they always have. No protection for drivers ever.

Full support for Brodie Kostecki

Kostecki himself is still yet to make any public comment on his future, although few in the paddock, if any, expect that he will drive for Erebus again.

The potential exit is widely known to be the result of a rift between Kostecki and at least factions of the Barry Ryan-run team, with Todd Hazelwood to fill the breach for the Bathurst 500 at least.

McLaughlin is the latest Supercars champion to publicly express support for their peer, after James Courtney revealed he personally advised Kostecki to look after his own best interests and be wary of ‘agendas'.

Shane van Gisbergen also offered his “full support” and drew a comparison, seemingly, to his own experience leaving Stone Brothers Racing as it morphed into Erebus at the end of 2012.

McLaughlin has endured his own period of turbulence in Supercars, although for different reasons, describing the paddock as “toxic” when controversies erupted over DJR Team Penske's twin penalties incurred during his victorious 2019 Bathurst 1000 campaign.

In the latest development in the Kostecki saga, Erebus has lost a significant sponsor in financial services firm Shaw and Partners after four years together.

McLaughlin was somewhat more sarcastic about that particular news on X: