The reigning Supercars champion is facing a shock split with Erebus Motorsport, with the team having now confirmed that Todd Hazelwood will take over the #99 Camaro for the Bathurst 500.

All indications are that it won't just be the single round that Kostecki will miss for Erebus and that talks regarding his contract are underway.

The surprising nature of the split, and lack of detail in the subsequent announcements from Erebus and Supercars, has led to chat that Kostecki could be looking to make a somewhat permanent move overseas with the backing of Adderton and his US-based MobileX brand.

MobileX backed Kostecki for his NASCAR debut last year and is set to back him again in a number of Cup starts this year, pending the new contract complications.

However Adderton has taken to social media to cool rumours that he is part of a play to get Kostecki Stateside on a permanent basis this year.

“There are many rumours out there that the reason behind Brodie not driving for Erebus is due to an offer made by me to drive in NASCAR with our MobileX brand and him wanting out of his contract,” wrote Adderton.

“This is nothing more than a rumour made up by some self-interested group trying to deflect the real issues. For the record we have no deal and have never asked Brodie to break any contract nor has Brodie asked us to.

“First, the notion that we want him in the US flies in the face of reality. Brodie is a Boost Mobile-supported ambassador. He is paid and contracted by Boost Australia.

“Of course, we want to see him race in Australia, and any other suggestion is made up and is trying to distract people from focusing on the core issue.

“Would we like to see an Australian driver in NASCAR? Yes. Would we like to support other Australian drivers going overseas to show the world what Australian drivers are all about? Yes. In fact, we all should want that, but we discussed a few races in NASCAR for Brodie in 2024, and was this was not going to conflict with Supercar races.”

Adderton also had his say on the handling of the Kostecki situation by the team and Supercars.

“I will not go into why Brodie will not race in 2024 with Erebus,” he added.

“That is his personal decision and I am sure when he is ready to explain why he will. But the release yesterday did nothing than show me how Supercars and Erebus are looking out for their own self interests ahead of a young driver.

“They know full well what is taking place and this statement by the Supercars CEO was so disappointing to me and not helpful.”

Supercars champion-turned-NASCAR hopeful Shane van Gisbergen also had his say on social media, throwing his support behind Kostecki.

Van Gisbergen was involved in a similar situation in 2013, with a short-lived retirement that led to his contract with Erebus, after it had purchased Stone Brothers Racing, being dissolved.

He then reappeared on the grid with Tekno Autosports.

“What a sad situation to read about in Australia right now with Brodie Kostecki,” van Gisbergen said.

“I went through a similar situation 10 or so years ago – not being able to say much, plus the team and media setting the narrative out of your control, is not fun.

“Full support here and hope that it works out the correct way, with Brodie enjoying driving race cars in 2024.”