The round-the-clock enduro was a keen talking point during press conferences across the Perth Supercars weekend, particularly given at least two of the drivers that finished on the podium each day will be driving together.

That's Chaz Mostert and Will Brown, who will team up in a Hyundai Excel for the 12-hour budget race.

The likes of Brodie Kostecki and Kai Allen are also believed to be taking part in the event.

The Clippy Cup will take place this Friday at the circuit known as ‘the paperclip' with a half-hour practice session followed by a 12-hour race.

The race will run from 10am to 10pm with the schedule promising a track layout change “somewhere in the middle”.

It is sanctioned by AASA and crews are limited to cars worth $5000 or less on their Redbook value with a total of 36 entries confirmed.

The event will raise funds for Rare Cancers Australia.