Southern Cross Truck Rentals (SCTR) has pulled its sponsorship of the team amid the unfolding drama, which will likely end with the reigning champion leaving Erebus.

As it stands Kostecki will definitely not drive for the team at the season-opening Bathurst 500, with a return beyond that seen by most in the paddock as highly unlikely.

The situation has quickly taken its toll on the commercial side of the team, with Shaw and Partners confirming it is out, while Coca-Cola has also been removed from the team's partners page on its official website.

SCTR is another partner now confirmed to be leaving, owner Steve Blackmore contacting Speedcafe to explain his decision.

He said that while he maintains a good relationship with all parties involved, including Erebus CEO Barry Ryan, the handling of the matter has become an insurmountable issue.

“They release a press release saying Brodie is still part of the team, which in my mind was to try and buy some time over the situation,” Blackmore explained.

“But in reality, as a partner and as somebody who is friends with both sides of the party, it's like two friends and you know they've separated, they're living in separate houses and they're not talking, but technically they are still married.

“The contract is still binding. But the truth of the matter is, you know that they're not together. So it puts people into a hard situation.

“It was disingenuous. It was also disingenuous from Supercars, because their press release was already on their website combined with Erebus' press release, so it was coordinated. And it's misleading.

“It leaves a bad taste in your mouth, because at the end of the day we're trying to make commercial decisions, and it makes us look really bad… like we're jumping ship at the first sign of troubled waters. And that's not the case.

“People are making commercial decisions because we're fully aware that there's a lot more to the story, and if things do come out, they are potentially damaging to other people's brands.”

Kostecki is yet to speak publicly on the matter.