The South Australian's campaign begins in just over a week's time when the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix takes place at Imola.

The eight-round season will unfold exclusively on the support bill of European Formula 1 events, with Shahin driving for Dutch team, GP Elite.

“Supercup is an epic challenge, it's the Everest of one-make car racing, but I've never minded a challenge,” said the owner of The Bend Motorsport Park.

“Just the thought of competing at places like Imola, Spa, Silverstone and Monza is enough to put the hair on the back of my neck on end. It is a special privilege to be able to do this and to represent The Bend at these incredible circuits.

“Porsche Supercup is incredibly competitive. The Pro-Am field is very small and the competition intense so even just making the grid is a challenge.

“At the front of the field the stakes are high with incredible and talented drivers – the best of the best from all over the world – competing for rarer opportunities up the motorsport pyramid, so I am very much aware of the challenge in front of me.

“GP Elite are a team with a lot of success and experience and are best placed to support my debut in Supercup and I am looking forward to working with them this year.

“This is going to be an experience to remember. Porsche Cup racing in Australia is a terrific platform and I am grateful for the wonderful experiences I have gained here.

“To commence the campaign at Imola, a circuit with so much significance to so many people for all of the reasons, is the stuff dreams are made of.

“I can't wait to get started and put my best foot forward and really relish the experience. I intend walking onto the Imola track first up with my NACIONAL cap – one that I've cherished since Ayrton Senna's sad passing many years ago at that circuit.”

Shahin, who is also a two-time Pro-Am winner in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge (2019, 2023), will be competing for that title in Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

Imola, on May 17-19, is followed by stops at Monaco, the Red Bull Ring, Silverstone, the Hungaroring, Spa-Francorchamps, Zandvoort, and Monza.

Sam's step up from Carrera Cup to Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup follows a similar move by brother Yasser from GT World Challenge Australia to the World Endurance Championship this year.