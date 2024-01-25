The South Australian will drive the Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3 R in the new-for-2024 LMGT3 class, sharing the wheel with fellow debutant Morris Schrung and the experienced Richard Lietz.

“I'm looking forward to contesting a WEC season,” said Shahin, who owns The Bend Motorsport Park.

“I've always enjoyed the endurance format and believe it offers the greatest challenge and opportunity for a driver. To compete in it with Manthey and Porsche is truly a privilege and a race driver's dream.

“I've found an excellent fit with Manthey and the way they run a race team. Representing the Bend Motorsport Park and EMA Motorsport on the world stage will be fantastic.

“It won't be easy though – the sheer volume of driving and stints in the WEC will be physically demanding. New tracks and a new tyre add to the difficulty and challenge.

“But our WEC driver line-up is fantastic. We have a fabulous mix of speed and consistency. Richard is such an experienced endurance driver and Morris is coming off an outstanding season in the Carrera Cup.

“So, I feel that our WEC driver line-up is extremely strong, we have excellent driver chemistry, and everyone is looking forward to the start of the season.”

Shahin won the 2021 and 2022 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS Pro-Am titles with Audi Sport Customer Racing.

He then made the switch to EMA Motorsport to drive a Porsche 911 GT3 R, finishing third in the 2023 standings with five wins along the way.

There will be two Porsches in LMGT3 in the 2024 WEC, with PureRxcing fielding Klaus Bachler, Alex Malykhin, and Joel Sturm in the other.

The WEC Prologue (pre-season test) takes place on February 24-25 before the field is in action again at the Lusail circuit for the Qatar 1812km on March 2.