Kiely departed Erebus Motorsport after the Australian Grand Prix, having been in the managing director role since 2020.

Before that she was General Manager of Communications and started with the squad in a PR role back in 2016.

Her next move has now been revealed with news that she has joined former Erebus sponsor Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

Her new role is Key Account Manager/State Business Manager – Entertainment and Leisure.

Coca-Cola backed Erebus throughout the successful 2023 campaign that saw Brodie Kostecki win the drivers’ title and Erebus the teams’ championship.

However the backing came to abrupt end when Kostecki effectively split from the team on the eve of the 2024 season.

Kiely’s departure followed roughly a month later.

Kostecki is set to return to both Erebus and Supercars at this month’s ITM Taupo Super400.