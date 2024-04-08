Having sat out the first two rounds of the season due to a dispute with the team, the reigning champion will return alongside Jack Le Brocq for the ITM Taupo Super400.

He will test at Winton this week, marking his first laps in a Supercars this year, before the somewhat unexpected return to the grid.

“I’m excited to be back behind the wheel again,” said Kostecki. “I needed some time away to prioritise my health.

“I’m grateful for the support, privacy and time [Erebus owner] Betty [Klimenko] and [CEO] Barry [Ryan] have given me.”

Ryan added: “On behalf of Betty and the team, we are pleased Brodie is ready to drive again. Having Brodie back to work alongside Jack as he becomes more familiar with our cars will be a positive for our entire team.”

The news spells the end of Todd Hazelwood’s stint in the #99 at sprint rounds.

“A big thanks to Todd,” said Ryan. “He performed brilliantly under considerable pressure and scrutiny, so hats off to him. We look forward to having him at the test day this week and back in the seat for the enduros later in the year.”