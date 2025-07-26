The Territorian could be one of the big movers during the silly season with his current place at Brad Jones Racing thought to be precarious.

BJR technically has three drivers out of contract – Fullwood, Macauley Jones and Jaxon Evans.

Current speculation suggests Jones and Evans are likely to stay, however Matt Stone Racing driver Cam Hill has been heavily linked to Fullwood’s spot in the four-car line-up.

The question marks over the BJR line-up come ahead of the team’s move from running Camaros to joining the all-new Toyota program, alongside Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Fullwood appeared on the latest Drivers Only podcast, during which he faced a listener question about whether he would be in a Supra next year.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I have no idea. But if you talk to Brad [Jones], he might have half an idea.”

Should Fullwood miss out on a new BJR deal, there are a number of key options elsewhere that could appear.

PremiAir Racing is yet to officially commit to its current line-up beyond this season, while MSR will end up with a vacancy alongside Nick Percat if Hill does depart.

Jack Le Brocq is out of contract at Erebus, as is David Reynolds at Team 18, although the team does hold an option over the popular veteran.

One sure-fire vacancy will be at Blanchard Racing Team, with James Courtney set to retire from full-time racing at the end of the current campaign.

Being on the market has come at a good time for Fullwood, who has only finished outside the top 10 once in the last six races.

He has often been the pacesetter in a rejuvenated BJR squad which has steadily turned around a poor run of form that stretched back to last season.

BJR did form a technical alliance with Triple Eight last year which has given its access to the powerhouse squad’s set-ups and driver data.

Fullwood doesn’t see that as the sole reason for the turnaround in pace, though, warning that it initially sent the team backwards.

“Our own race teams obviously have a full team of engineers who are very, very capable,” he said.

“So they’re not just going to sit on their hands and go, well, that’s what [Triple Eight] run. Let’s just be crap all weekend, you know what I mean?

“W understand this because it’s what we do, but I think there’s a lot of people outside who watch our sport that don’t realise.

“I’ve seen some comments just recently and they’ve gone, ‘oh, [BJR is] going better because of the T8 deal. The T8 deal sent us backwards initially because we started running our cars in a different area to where we had been running them.

“And it took us six months to get back to being as competitive as we were.

“So it’s not the silver bullet.”