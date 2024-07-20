Waters converted provisional pole into top spot with a 1:29.8662 lap around Sydney Motorsport Park to go a mere 0.0134s faster than Randle.

“The car wasn't too bad last night but we've made it a lot better today and the thing is a weapon on a green tyre,” said Waters on Fox Sports' broadcast.

“Awesome to get the pole, awesome for Tommy up there. Let's try and convert it.”

It was a Ford one-two-three-four in qualifying with Mobil1 Optus Racing's Chaz Mostert third and Anton De Pasquale the big climber from ninth provisionally for Shell V-Power Racing.

“It was actually pretty good,” said Mostert of his lap.

“[The grip] probably caught me out a little bit. The car feels quite nice.

“I'm probably a little gutted. It's obviously super tight at the top. Those other boys did a cracker job. At least we're up the pointy end.”

Broc Feeney (Red Bull Ampol Racing), Will Davison (Shell V-Power Racing Team), Nick Percat (Bendix Racing), Will Brown (Red Bull Ampol Racing), David Reynolds (Tradie Racing), and Matt Payne (Penrite Racing) completed the top 10.

Payne was on course to eclipse the time by De Pasquale until he spun at the penultimate turn after he over-revved his engine on the downshift.

Feeney and Brown both noted loose race cars after their respective laps.

“I was pretty loose to start the lap,” said Feeney.

“I was pretty sideway through turn three. The rest of the lap was all right. We can certainly race from there. We've got a fast car.”

Brown said of his lap, “It was a pretty loose lap, to be honest.

“I was working the wheel pretty hard then. Just didn't have it. Felt like we didn't switch on as good then. It was pretty loose coming onto my lap.”

Reynolds would have been last if not for Payne's spin. The Team 18 driver made light of the session, which brought a chuckle from Supercars commentator Neil Crompton.

“Oh, Neil. It was pretty shit I think,” said Reynolds.

“We go out there, we change the car a bit, it gets slidey, you're just like ‘Ah well.'

“We took a swing. We has used fronts and green rears. I've always been a two-lap person not a one-lap person so that's probably the difference then.”

Race 15 of the season at Sydney Motorsport Park gets underway at 7:35pm AEST.

Results: Panasonic Air Conditioning Sydney SuperNight, Top 10 Shootout