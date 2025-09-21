We’ve teamed up with data analytics firm The B Pillar to dig a little deeper into the race.
The inaugural AirTouch 500 at The Bend is unlikely to be remembered as a classic and marked the first time since 1990 that ‘the 500’ was devoid of any Safety Car periods.
However, that and the low tyre degradation (at least compared to the former home of the 500 at Sandown) gives us some relatively clean data to look at.
On that basis, we’ve ranked the co-drivers using an average lap time taken from 80 percent of their total laps (minus the opening lap and any pit in/out laps).
There are of course many variables not factored in, such as traffic, strategy, fuel saving and car issues, so consider this a snapshot rather than a definitive study.
It should be no surprise, however, to see Dick Johnson Racing’s winning co-driver Todd Hazelwood top the order.
|Co-driver
|Average
|Todd Hazelwood
|1:53.192
|Jobe Stewart
|1:53.326
|Jamie Whincup
|1:53.388
|Garth Tander
|1:53.431
|Mark Winterbottom
|1:53.443
|Scott Pye
|1:53.454
|Tim Slade
|1:53.506
|Jarrod Hughes
|1:53.509
|Jayden Ojeda
|1:53.543
|Cameron McLeod
|1:53.558
|James Moffat
|1:53.583
|Lee Holdsworth
|1:53.604
|Fabian Coulthard
|1:53.661
|Harri Jones
|1:53.725
|Nash Morris
|1:53.770
|David Russell
|1:53.825
|Tony D’Alberto
|1:53.856
|Craig Lowndes
|1:53.892
|Dale Wood
|1:53.910
|Jordan Boys
|1:53.959
|Rylan Gray
|1:53.963
|Jack Smith
|1:54.036
|Brad Vaughan
|1:54.077
|Jack Perkins
|1:54.266
|Zak Best
|1:54.269
|Declan Fraser
|1:54.511
|Aaron Seton
|1:55.203
Hazelwood put in a sublime performance alongside Brodie Kostecki, overcoming a slow start to take the lead in the opening stint and drive away from the field.
It was an impressive case of picking up where he left off last year, despite a change of teams and revised driver weight rules that took away a previous advantage.
Jobe Stewart, who effectively replaced Hazelwood at Erebus Motorsport, is ranked second here after a highly impressive first main game start alongside Cooper Murray.
Stewart recovered from a tricky opening stint in which he damaged a tyre early to put down a marker against the primaries that has set him up for a full-time promotion in 2026.
However, it should be noted that the alternate strategy used by this car gave Stewart better conditions than his fellow co-drivers enjoyed as the circuit improved throughout the race.
Jamie Whincup ranks third here on speed and was also slightly off-sequence, as a refuelling issue meant he did three stints (and was the only true co-driver to do more laps than their primary).
He also ran off-track during his third stint – the sort of error that could have been a race-ender among the concrete walls at Bathurst.
Fourth-ranked Garth Tander lamented his own early misjudgement that cost four places, but he made up for it with speed (including the fastest lap by any co-driver) that set up a podium for the #19 Grove Racing Mustang.
Mark Winterbottom (ranked fifth) and Tim Slade (seventh) were both strong performers, as is expected for drivers in their first year out of full-time seats.
Between them in the ranking is Scott Pye, whose effort was more impressive than this order suggests given he had to fight through from a lowly 16th on the grid.
The remainder of the top 10 consists of young guns Jarrod Hughes, Jayden Ojeda and Cameron McLeod, who all recovered from early setbacks to out-pace several seasoned co-drivers.
Hughes’ performance went somewhat unnoticed given the excitement around Erebus teammate and fellow rookie Stewart, but is worth underlining.
Fellow debutants Harri Jones (14th) and Nash Morris (15th) were notably close to their Team 18 and PremiAir Racing stablemates, with the latter just ahead of David Russell on this metric.
Triple Eight veteran Craig Lowndes had his troubles on Sunday but was far from the slowest in the field (18th) and was notably more competitive in his second stint than his first.
Note that we’ve taken the faster driver as the primary in each of the three wildcards, rather than using the somewhat misleading official nominations.
Primary driver comparison
Our second table compares the performance of each co-driver to their primary, using an average lap time taken from 80 percent of the total laps recorded by each driver.
While this compares drivers with the same car at their disposal, it should be remembered that the primaries enjoyed better track conditions later in the day.
|Primary driver
|Co-driver
|Delta
|Cooper Murray
|Jobe Stewart
|0.021
|Brodie Kostecki
|Todd Hazelwood
|0.120
|Nick Percat
|Tim Slade
|0.246
|Jack Le Brocq
|Jarrod Hughes
|0.267
|David Reynolds
|Lee Holdsworth
|0.370
|Cameron Hill
|Cameron McLeod
|0.374
|Lochie Dalton
|Rylan Gray
|0.395
|Cam Waters
|Mark Winterbottom
|0.404
|Ryan Wood
|Jayden Ojeda
|0.434
|Will Brown
|Scott Pye
|0.440
|Matt Payne
|Garth Tander
|0.450
|Thomas Randle
|James Moffat
|0.509
|Bryce Fullwood
|Brad Vaughan
|0.535
|Jaxon Evans
|Jack Smith
|0.550
|Richie Stanaway
|Nash Morris
|0.551
|Anton De Pasquale
|Harri Jones
|0.566
|Macauley Jones
|Jordan Boys
|0.607
|James Golding
|David Russell
|0.632
|Will Davison
|Tony D’Alberto
|0.637
|Zach Bates
|Craig Lowndes
|0.638
|Broc Feeney
|Jamie Whincup
|0.718
|Cameron Crick
|Aaron Seton
|0.789
|Chaz Mostert
|Fabian Coulthard
|0.945
|Kai Allen
|Dale Wood
|1.043
|James Courtney
|Jack Perkins
|1.061
|Andre Heimgartner
|Declan Fraser
|1.072
|Aaron Cameron
|Zak Best
|1.242
So, what do we take out of it? First and foremost, it underscores the performance of the Erebus rookie co-drivers and that of Hazelwood.
Interestingly, the winning co-driver was not only within a whisker of Kostecki but actually faster by this data than the primary in the second DJR Mustang, Will Davison.
The actual order here is a case of buyer beware when it comes to assessing co-drivers, as the faster the primary, the harsher the comparison.
The biggest asterisk is that three of the bottom five listed here were on genuine four-stop strategies, which minimised co-driver laps and required the primaries to push harder for longer.
Using the 80 percent metric, the four-stopping Chaz Mostert, Kai Allen and Aaron Cameron were ranked second, third and sixth among the primaries on speed.
The primary driver ranking was headed by Broc Feeney, who spent both of his stints fighting to regain ground lost through the fumbled first pit stop.
For the record, fourth and fifth on the primary driver ranking were Matt Payne and Will Brown, while seventh through 10th were Cam Waters, Kostecki, Thomas Randle and Ryan Wood.
It all sets up an intriguing contest at Mount Panorama next month, where the mix of youth versus experience among the co-driver ranks will again be under the spotlight.
The B Pillar is a UK-based data analytics business, focusing primarily on GT and endurance racing, covering more than 40 series across six continents.
Their clients are drivers, teams, managers, and the media to provide discerning and applicable insights into driver and team performance.
