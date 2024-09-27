Slade posted the news to social media on Thursday night, having spoken openly at the Sandown 500 of his career crossroads.

The 39-year-old was faced with the options of waiting for PremiAir Racing to confirm whether it wanted him to stay on for 2025 or make the call himself and opt for a leading co-drive.

While the writing appeared on the wall as the team openly chased other drivers, it left the Gold Coast-based father of two in an unenviable position.

The resolution came on Thursday when PremiAir owner Peter Xiberras informed Slade that the team will opt for another driver.

“I preferred it to be that way, have the decision made for me, just because I’d thought about it for a little while now and had been unsure about it,” a typically honest Slade told Speedcafe.

“I wasn’t interested in trying to continue elsewhere. It was either continue here or that’s me done full-time. That’s how it led to that.

“It’s better to know now than at the end of the year, hanging in there waiting to see what would happen.

“I’ve been open and honest with Peter and he’s been the same with me. I want to see the best for him and his team. I’ve prepared myself for this for a while.”

Slade’s classy social media post on Thursday referenced the rollercoaster of emotions experienced throughout his 15 full-time seasons.

He expressed pride at his tenure in the sport and thanked his two greatest supporters, father Gil and South Australian businessman James Rosenberg.

The post was inundated with responses from people within the industry, from fellow Supercars drivers to IndyCar stars Will Power and Scott McLaughlin.

“It’s blown me away to be honest,” said Slade of the reaction.

“Lots of love, which I’m very appreciative of. It means a lot when it comes from people you have a massive amount of respect for yourself, people you’ve looked up to since you were a kid.

“It’s been awesome. I appreciate that a huge amount. It does mean a lot to me.”

Slade’s mission now is to lock down a top Supercars endurance co-drive and, hopefully, a racing program in a lower-tier series.

“It’s all dependent on what opportunities there are,” Slade said of how much racing he’ll do in 2025.

“I want to give myself the best possible chance of winning the enduros, wherever that may be, and to do that you’ve got to stay sharp by driving.

“I won’t be sitting back and waiting for the phone to ring. I’ll be out there trying to put something together.”