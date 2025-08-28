The latest sneak peek of the highly-anticipated Supra comes as part of an announcement of an upcoming docuseries that covers the development of the car.

The trailer for ‘Creating the GR Supra’ mostly features the clay model that was unveiled at Bathurst last year, however there are a few new insights into the actual race car.

They include some CAD modelling of the bodywork and close-ups of exterior and interior of the real thing.

The documentary is being produced by Neil Crompton’s AirTime Media company and features interviews with various Toyota people, including marketing boss Sean Hanley and design lead Nicolas Hogios, and Walkinshaw Andretti United CEO Bruce Stewart.

The Supra will be formally unveiled in Sydney on September 1 as part of the official Bathurst 1000 launch event.