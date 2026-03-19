It also cost the driver and team another valuable chance to learn more about their new-for-2026 Ford Mustang package.

Feeney burst out of the blocks at the Sydney season opener with two wins from three races, marking a near perfect start to the team’s Blue Oval return.

However, Albert Park was far less straightforward with a third, a seventh and a win across the opening three heats.

Even the victory was a tough slog as Feeney struggled to hold off the flying Dick Johnson Racing Mustang of Brodie Kostecki, who was particularly quick in the high-speed corners around the back of the circuit.

Both Triple Eight cars appeared to struggle with rear instability and tyre life throughout the weekend in a reversal of a regular team strength.

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Feeney’s teammate Will Brown lost out to Kostecki in the Sunday finale, for which Feeney had qualified down in 11th.

“We tried something pretty decent for that race, which obviously from 11th we were hoping to learn something and we learned nothing,” Feeney reflected to Speedcafe.

“I was sitting in the medical centre watching Will and Brodie, and Will had the same things going on that I had [on Saturday].

“[Will was] getting loose into the corners and all that stuff, and Brodie was so fast in that middle sector.

“We got a bit of work to do, but obviously, it’s just track dependent. We’re on a learning curve, we tried to learn something new and we didn’t.

“It was fantastic to get a win [in the Saturday race], but it was just an up and down weekend where we sort of lacked a bit of pace.”

Triple Eight manager Mark Dutton also noted the team is still learning the Mustang package, to which it made tweaks ahead of 2026 as part of its homologation team duties.

All five Ford teams have scored at least one podium finish across the opening two rounds of the new season.

Tickford Racing currently leads the teams’ standings from Grove Racing and Triple Eight, while Kostecki heads Cam Waters and Feeney in the drivers’.

“We came out strong and managed to get two out of three wins at SMP but that doesn’t mean that you’re on top of everything,” said Dutton.

“They’re brand new cars for us and there’s a lot of learning to be done.

“The really positive thing is the what we’re seeing in the Ford with the new aero package, all that has come out as a very strong, strong package and car when it hits the track.

“It’s strong enough that our main competitors are other Ford teams at the moment.

“So that means as the Ford homologation team, we’ve done that bit right, but now we just need to work harder to beat our brothers [in other Ford teams].”

The upcoming New Zealand double-header begins with Taupo, which Triple Eight struggled to come to grips with last year.

It turned its form around on the Sunday in a breakthrough Feeney later credited with kick-starting his mid-season dominance.

Whether the learnings from 12 months ago with the Chevrolet Camaro translate across to the Mustang remain to be seen.

“We struggled a bit in Taupo last year,” Feeney admitted.

“We got a bit better towards the end of the weekend, but I’m just keen to try and have a good weekend.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. Hopefully everyone calms down a little bit, and it’s a bit less chaotic [than Albert Park].”

The Taupo Super440 will take place on April 10-12 ahead of the inaugural Christchurch Super440 the following weekend.