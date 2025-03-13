The Ford-bound squad was left with an engine dilemma once initial plans for KRE – currently the GM engine supplier – to take on the Ford program fell through.

That left Ford and its incoming homologation partner with three main options – leave the Dick Johnson Racing-run Motorsport Powertrains in place as the Ford supplier, take over Motorsport Powertrains, or bring the engine program in-house.

The in-house route is now the preferred option with plans to set up a new engine shop well underway, according to managing director Jamie Whincup.

“The engine program will be bought in-house to Triple Eight’s world-class engineering facilities and run as a separate standalone division,” Whincup told Speedcafe.

“More announcements as to who will head this very important area will be made soon as well as other significant staff signings for the Triple Eight engine department.

“We are well advanced with this engine program set-up and could not be more excited about this endeavour. Triple Eight Race Engineering was made for this challenge and cannot wait to see it all come together.”

Whincup also responded to KRE’s decision to commit to GM and cut its long-standing ties with T8.

“Our first choice for the 2026 Ford engine program was to use KRE engines,” he added.

“It would have been, hands down, the best move for both GM and Ford teams. KRE offers fantastic independent service, which would have helped bring competitive pricing thanks to economies of scale.

“However, GM dug in its heels, no doubt hurt from the recent break up, and insisted KRE provide an exclusive service just for GM.

“This, combined with Toyota/WAU being worried about a potential [two versus one] situation, led KRE to stick with supplying GM engines only.

“It’s all good, though – while we don’t agree we understand the decisions made.

“As true racers, we’re genuinely excited about the chance to build on the current Ford engine facility and turn it into a world-class operation.

“We’re also pumped about creating a platform for the amazing talent we have here to truly shine. It might not be the most financially sound decision, but we know it’ll bring a smile to our faces, and at the end of the day, having fun is always a priority in everything we do.

“We believe the [Ford] engine is already competitive; it just needs a little more reliability and some drivability tweaks. I’m completely confident that our engineers at Triple Eight, together with Ford Performance’s expertise from the US combined with the current firepower at Motorsport Powertrains, will have those issues sorted in no time.”