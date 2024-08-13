Ampol will remain alongside Red Bull as the co-naming rights for the foreseeable future.

Red Bull is contracted to Triple Eight through to the end of 2026 while Ampol's deal takes it through to the end of 2027.

In 2025, Triple Eight Race Engineering will celebrate 20 years with Ampol having started the partnership at the 2005 Bathurst 1000.

Formerly Caltex, the brand was the naming rights partner on the team's third car with Craig Lowndes across 2016 and 2017. Ampol returned as the naming rights for 2021 alongside Red Bull across its two cars.

“Triple Eight's relationship with Ampol began back at Bathurst in 2005, and to this day it remains the team's longest-standing partnership,” said Triple Eight managing director Jamie Whincup.

“To think we'll be entering our 20th year together in 2025 is remarkable.

“It's been one hell of a ride over that time, sharing 10 Bathurst 1000 wins, 10 drivers' championships and 11 teams' championships – it's incredible to reflect on the success we've shared over this period.

“We share a mutual passion for motorsport and fueling the next generation of talent, a synergy that has seen us field the youngest driver pairing on the Supercars grid.

“The entire Triple Eight team are pumped to have Ampol continue their co-naming rights partnership, alongside Red Bull, and we look forward to charge into an exciting future together.”

The announcement comes on the eve of the Tasmania SuperSprint, which takes place across August 16-18.

Ampol CEO and managing director Matt Halliday said: “We are excited to announce the extension of Ampol's co-naming rights partnership with Triple Eight Race Engineering, until at least the end of the 2027 Supercars Championship season.

“For almost two decades, we have been proud to be the official fuel partner of Red Bull Ampol Racing. Our Amplify Premium Fuels range is uniquely formulated to ensure peak performance and our partnership with the Triple Eight team captures and celebrates our continued commitment to deliver the world's best fuels technologies and high performance for all customers.

“The team is currently firing on all cylinders, on and off the track, and we're proud to be a part of a team that will undoubtedly enjoy ongoing success over the coming years. Sport has an incredible ability to bring thousands of communities across Australia together, and this partnership is further testament to Ampol's ongoing support of this shared passion.”