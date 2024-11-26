The team will hold an evaluation day at Winton Motor Raceway on Thursday with its #2 Super2 Series Commodore and a Toyota GR Cup machine.

Richards is due to share the Commodore with Tom Hayman, Matthew Hillyer and Kaleb Ngatoa under the guidance of Supercars Championship driver Ryan Wood.

The quartet enter the test with a diverse array of experience.

Featured Videos

Richards, the son of Steven and grandson of Jim, has spent recent years contesting TCR Australia and GR Cup Series rounds.

He sampled a Super3 Falcon last November but was unable to raise the budget to step up to Dunlop Series this season.

Hayman has split his 2024 between Trans Am and GT4 duties, while Hillyer was a front-runner for the WAU Academy in the GR Cup.

Kiwi Ngatoa’s resume features various open-wheel classes, including Australia’s S5000, and a drive of a PremiAir Gen3 Camaro earlier this year.

WAU has a seat to fill in its Super2 line-up, with recently crowned champ Zach Bates leaving the squad to take up a Triple Eight wildcard and Eggleston Super2 program.

Bates’ 2024 teammate Campbell Logan is expected to continue with WAU for a second Super2 season.

WAU Academy mentor Warren Luff will oversee the Toyota test, featuring Will Longmore, Sam Bates (cousin of Zach), Toby Dvorak, Royce Lyne and Lincoln Taylor.

Chaz Mostert will also be on hand to shake down a brand-new Ford Mustang that he will campaign in the 2025 Supercars Championship.

The new car, WR 029, will replace the Mustang that Mostert has raced since the start of the 2023 season.

That car was sold via auction in September but will be retained by the team as a spare through the end of 2025.