Triple Eight drivers Brown and Broc Feeney had just 24 hours to process the impending change before it was made public on Friday.

They received the shock news while at Bathurst preparing for Sunday’s 12 Hour, where Brown is driving an Arise Racing Ferrari and Feeney a Melbourne Performance Centre Audi.

Brown posted a video to social media soon after the announcement, saying he is “still just getting used to it right now.”

The 26-year-old has competed in General Motors equipment – either Holden or Chevrolet – throughout his Super2 and Supercars Championship career to date.

“It’s an interesting one, but for us as drivers, we put all our trust in the management at Triple Eight to make the right decision moving forward. I’m sure they’ve done that,” he said.

“I’ve been in a GM car since the start and lucky enough to drive in a Holden before they finished up here in Australia.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time doing that and obviously it’s a big change for myself going to Ford.

“Thanks to all those supporters, I hope you can follow me as a driver and maybe even come across to the dark side.”

Speaking after Saturday’s qualifying at Bathurst, Feeney was a little more tight-lipped.

“I’m here to race the 12-hour so it’s sort of the last thing in the back of my mind at the moment,” said Feeney, who won a Super3 title in a Ford Falcon before joining Triple Eight in Super2.

“But the team’s made a decision to switch to manufacturers, so obviously I support whatever they are going to do, they’ve got the right people at the top.

“I’ll probably speak a bit more on that next week once we get through this weekend.”

Brown and Feeney are currently spreading their wings outside of Supercars, driving GT3 cars this weekend before heading to New Zealand to tackle the Grand Prix.

“I’m also looking forward to the future,” continued Brown.

“Ford is investing a lot of money in racing around the world and there’s a lot of exciting things coming up there, so I’m looking forward to that.

“For me it’s about finishing off strong this year. I’d love to try and win the championship again this year or Bathurst for GM, one last time.

“It’s obviously massive news, I’m sure there’ll be some mixed emotions.”