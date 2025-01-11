Scoular was the star of the show, leading from pole position to win by two seconds in an incident-free 17-lap affair.

Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad completed the podium, three seconds in arrears at the chequered flag.

Scoular, who is based out of Dubai, earned himself a spot on the grid thanks to the Tony Quinn Foundation Scholarship.

The teenager made the most of it, leading from lights to flag.

“I’m honestly lost for words,” said Scoular.

“First win in single-seaters. I’m pretty excited, not going to lie. I just tried to keep [Brown] out of my mirrors.

“Overtaking is pretty hard around here […] but he never got close enough to make a move.”

Brown said he didn’t have much to offer Scoular in the way of an attack but was “happy with the car overall.”

More to come.