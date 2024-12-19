Brown has long owned the 2011 Bathurst 1000-winning Holden VE Commodore driven to victory by Garth Tander and Nick Percat.

The car has been in his possession for several years and has made a handful of cameos outside his multi-million dollar collection.

The Chevrolet Monza formerly driven by Allan Moffat is a relatively recent addition.

The car was built to IMSA regulations and raced in the United States before being sent to Australia to race in sports sedans.

The car has been through several hands after Moffat sold it in 1980 and now wears its 1976 livery.

The cars were shared by Alonso and Brown at Motorland Aragon in Spain, home of the Aragon Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Season’s done, so time for some fun on track in Spain with @alo_oficial in my 1976 Australian Touring Car Championship-winning DeKon Monza, 5 x IMSA-winning 1989 TWR Jaguar XJR-10, and my 2011 Holden Commodore that won the Bathurst 1000 with my team at the time, Walkinshaw… pic.twitter.com/PrbSwdVsRQ — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) December 18, 2024

“Season’s done, so time for some fun on track in Spain with Fernando,” Brown wrote on social media.

Brown also brought his Jaguar 1989 Tom Walkinshaw Racing Jaguar XJR-1 to the track where it cut laps.