Barlow is well entrenched in the Supercars ecosystem, both as part of the series communications team, and through her regular work as a host, emcee and big screen and TV talent.

This weekend she will make her first appearance on the ARC broadcast, stepping in for regular host Greg Rust alongside Dean Herridge.

Rust will miss the event due to a family holiday and is set to return for the Gippsland Rally in August.

Motorsport Australia provides extensive social media coverage of ARC events, as well as daily wraps that feature on 7Plus, followed by highlights shows on 7Plus and 7mate.

“I'm thrilled to be joining the ARC team in Gympie this weekend,” Barlow said.

“While Rusty takes a well-earned break, I'm looking forward to immersing myself in all things rally, and beyond excited to be working alongside the fantastic Dean Herridge.

“The world of rallying is all a bit new for me, but I can't wait to share the energy, the cars and the competition of this awesome event with our audience.”

Rally Queensland kicks off on Friday.