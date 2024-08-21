Little, a mainstay of the Supercars paddock for over 30 years, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early 2021.

He continued to work for Supercars while fighting his cancer battle, acting as its technical manager until moving into a behind-the-scenes television role this year.

Little leaves behind wife Clare and daughters Jess, Georgia and Ellyse.

“Campbell passed away this morning after an amazing fight,” said Clare.

“We cannot thank the Supercar and general motorsport community enough for their incredible support throughout this entire journey.

“The girls and I are just so grateful for the constant efforts and words of encouragement from Campbell's friends and colleagues.

“The constant positive connections kept Campbell's spirits high and I believe gave us more time with him than might have been originally expected.

“We will all miss him terribly for so many reasons.

“We will provide details of a gathering to celebrate Campbell and his life when appropriate.”

Little's storied career took him from his home town of Lismore in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales to major success at Bathurst and beyond.

His entry to the sport came through motorcycles, riding in trials, speedway and circuit racing, while also preparing bikes for others.

A career as a mechanic and engineer proved his true calling and his technical prowess led to a stint in the UK with Honda Great Britain.

He returned to Australia in the mid-1980s and linked with Frank Gardner, tasting Bathurst success as an engine builder for Tony Longhurst's Ford Sierra in 1988.

Ten years later he was a Bathurst winner again, this time as en engineer with Stone Brothers Racing, having joined the Queensland-based Kiwis at the beginning of their Supercars journey.

Little helped shape SBR into a Supercars Championship-winning powerhouse before defecting to Triple Eight at the end of 2003 and doing the same there.

Part of the Triple Eight team for its Bathurst hat-trick from 2006, Little made a short-lived move to Supercars' technical department in 2009.

Stints at Ford Performance Racing, Dick Johnson Racing, Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport and Tekno Autosports followed, before rejoining Supercars as technical manager in 2019.