Little passed away this morning, aged 65, over three years after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

An icon of the sport, Little's lengthy career included Bathurst triumphs with Tony Longhurst, Stone Brothers Racing and Triple Eight.

Ross Stone – Stone Brothers Racing co-founder

“[Brother] Jimmy and I worked with Campbell in so many capacities over the years,” said Stone.

“He was different because of his motorcycling background, but that gave him a different way of looking at things I guess and that was a great asset.

“He was a good engine guy, electronics guy and data guy – he had it all covered.

“We first worked with him when he put engines together for Kevin Walkdock.

“He joined us at Alan Jones Racing and then came with us when we established SBR and played a role in our success.

“He came and went as he tackled different projects and then obviously joined Supercars.

“It has been tough for him, Clare and the girls in recent times, but he was always positive, despite the position he found himself in.”

Roland Dane – Triple Eight co-founder

“Campbell and I had known each other for over thirty years by the time of his passing,” said Dane.

“He was a massive part of the early success of Triple Eight in Australia and I personally, plus the team, often led by Campbell, enjoyed some truly huge moments in a way that only happens on that climb up a mountain together.

“Whether those moments were on track or on Triple Eight ‘away weekends' with families, Campbell gave his all.

“We had our share of differences before, during and after he worked for Triple Eight, mainly because we were both stubborn and passionate in equal measure, but through all those times we had a bond that can only come from achieving great things together.

“I, and many other old stagers at Triple Eight, will miss him hugely on both a personal level and also as a constant presence in pit lane throughout my time here in Australia.”

Tony Longhurst – Two-time Bathurst 1000 winner

“Campbell was instrumental in building and tuning our engine for our Bathurst win with Tomas (Mezera) in 1988,” said Longhurst.

“He had come straight out of motorcycle racing and it really was the start of a new era for him.

“His IQ was at another level and he was always finding new pathways with his creative thinking, especially in the field of electronics.

“He built some great engines, he blew a few up on the way, but it's always better to blow them up going fast than going slow.

“He engineered my car with David Besnard at Bathurst in 2000 and we should have won that also if not for my issue 10 laps from home.

“It is tremendously sad to hear this news. He is gone way before his time.”

Brett ‘Crusher' Murray – Founder of Speedcafe.com

“I remember the first time I ever met Campbell, it was about 5am on the Monday of Bathurst week in 1989,” said Murray.

“I took up the last seat in the Longhurst Racing mini bus and was meeting a lot of guys for the first time.

“Like all “propellerheads' he didn't have much time for ‘journo types'.

“Over time we gained a terrific mutual respect for each other and our senses of humour became cohesive.

“Sometimes in a crowded room we would both see the funny side of something or someone and just give each other a wry smile, although we both knew that we were bursting with laughter inside.

“I remember one year we stole his bed from his hotel room in Parramatta during a race weekend at Amaroo Park and I put out a media release the next day announcing how the ‘mysterious Parramtta Bed Bandit' had struck and I even had quotes from the boss of the local Captain Snooze outlet.

“It took a little while for him to see the funny side of that.

“In more recent years my respect grew for other reasons as he put up an amazing fight against a tough and aggressive illness.

“He milked every inch out of life when he understood the journey he was on and it possibly might have ended a little sooner, if not the chance to stay involved in racing in some capacity and for the love of Clare and his girls.”

Shane Howard – Supercars CEO

“Campbell's technical brilliance and unwavering commitment to excellence elevated the performance of every team he worked with,” said Howard.

“As a mentor, colleague, and friend, Campbell was admired by all who knew and worked with him.

“His recent contributions to our broadcast team exemplify his enduring passion for the sport, even as he faced his battle with pancreatic cancer.

“His guidance to Supercars' staff ensures that his knowledge and expertise would continue to influence the sport for years to come.

“We will honour Campbell and the contributions he made to our sport, the teams and our staff at the upcoming Sandown 500.

“Campbell will be greatly missed by all who knew him and by the entire Supercars community.

“Our thoughts are with Campbell's wife Clare, the whole Little family and friends during this difficult time.”

Sunil Vohra – Motorsport Australia CEO

“On behalf of the entire Motorsport Australia Board, administration and membership, we pass on our sympathies to Campbell's family and friends and thank him for his service to the Australian motorsport community,” Vohra said.

“Campbell's contribution to Supercars and the wider motorsport community cannot be understated, he will be sorely missed by everyone who knew and worked with him over the years.

“Our thoughts are with the Little family and the Supercars community during this difficult time.”

Many more tributes are flooding in via social media