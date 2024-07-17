The 100-day countdown to the 2024 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 kicked off today with Supercars announcing that it will be a milestone event.

That is based on it being 30 years since Supercars first joined the undercard at what was then known as the IndyCar Grand Prix.

While details on the milestone celebration are yet to be revealed, Supercars has vowed to make the 30th anniversary the best Gold Coast Supercars event yet.

“The 30th anniversary of the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 is a momentous occasion for Supercars and the entire Gold Coast community,” said series CEO Shane Howard.

“Over the past three decades, this event has grown to become a highlight of the sporting calendar, not just in Queensland, but across Australia and it is recognised as one of the premier street circuit events globally every year.

“As we celebrate 30 years since that historic first race, we are reminded of the rich heritage and the incredible moments that have defined this event.

“We're pulling out all the stops to make the 30th anniversary the best Gold Coast 500 yet.

“With an incredible line-up of races, entertainment, and community events, we can't wait to welcome fans from around the world to experience the excitement and magic of this iconic event.

“The Gold Coast 500 is more than just a race; it's a celebration of motorsport, community, and entertainment.”

Experience Gold Coast CEO John Warn welcomed the milestone for an event he values at $58 million in terms of economic impact.

“When it comes to iconic Gold Coast events, the Gold Coast 500 is hard to beat, and it's no surprise this highlight of our major events portfolio has not just stuck around for 30 years but has gone from strength to strength,”said Warn.

“Worth an estimated $58 million to our local economy, this fantastic event drives more than just dollars into the city, it boosts our reputation nationally and globally as a world-class sporting events destination.”

Boost Mobile boss Peter Adderton, major backer of the event, added: “As the naming rights partner, Boost Mobile is dedicated to creating unforgettable moments and bringing new and exciting elements to the event,

ensuring it remains a highlight on the sporting calendar.

“Each year we are focused on adding more value and an elevated experience for everyone coming to the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

“The event will also be part of our launch of Boost Broadband, as we continue to offer supercars fans great value with Mobile and now their home internet.”