WAU is set to become the latest Supercars team after PremiAir Racing and Triple Eight Race Engineering to host an all-girls day.

Applications are being accepted for the event, which will take place on August 29 at the team's workshop in Clayton, Melbourne.

The Supercheap Auto-supported event will offer hands-on learning and opportunities to explore careers in motorsport.

The tailor-made open day will provide insight into how the championship-winning Supercars team functions.

The event is billed as being uniquely designed for Girls on Track and will offer opportunities to meet senior team members and one Walkinshaw Andretti United driver.

Part of the open day will include simulated race day scenarios and an HP-led practical session.

With places limited, applicants will be chosen via a selection process based on their interest and commitment to motorsport.

Applicants will be selected on their interest in mechanics, engineering, driving, commercial operations including partnerships, marketing, content creation, as well as physiotherapy and nutrition-led human performance.

Applications close on July 30 and can be made HERE or via motorsport.org.au/girlsontrack.