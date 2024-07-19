Crick topped the single practice session, had a handy 0.7s advantage in taking pole position and won the shortened first of four on-track encounters.

But the race was not easy as he was third at the end of the first lap where David Sieders (Mazda BT-50) led, and Crick initially lost out to Ryal Harris (Ranger) as they disputed second.

Crick was second on Lap 2 before he took the lead two laps later, and before the Safety Car was called after Luke Webber (BT-50) spun off at Turn 1.

The race finished behind the Safety Car with Sieders second and Adam Marjoram (Isuzu D-MAX) able to demote Harris to secure third. Jayden Wanzek (Mitsubishi Triton) was next ahead of Ryan How (Ranger) who was penalised 5s and dropped to 15th.

Series leader Aaron Borg (D-MAX) was elevated to sixth after he was escorted off at Turn 2 on the first occasion and languished in 12th early. He finished ahead of the three Toyota Hilux teammates Craig Woods, Cody Brewczynski and Ben Walsh.

The second round of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup featured on track twice with practice sessions ahead of qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

Overall it was Walkinshaw Andretti Untied's Matt Hillyer who was fastest. He was one of three to break into the 1:46s in the second outing and he was 0.13s faster than James Lodge with another 0.32s to Brock Stinson who the best of Practice 1.

Max Geoghegan was fourth quickest overall ahead of Bradi Owen who was the Round 1 winner, Cooper Barnes, Ryan Tomsett, Clay Richards, Lachlan Gibbons and Ben Gomersall.

Holden Commodore VB driver Adam Garwood has qualified fastest at the Duggan Family Hotels fourth round of the Touring Car Masters Series with a new benchmark time for the session.

The Round 3 winner and points leader was almost a second under the fastest previous time which he set.

In a one-off, Tickford Racing's Rylan Gray was second fastest in his dad Jeremy's Ford Capri with Ryan Hansford third ahead of Andrew Fisher, both in Holden Torana A9Xs.

Joel Heinrich was next in the first of the Whiteline Racing Chev Camaros, ahead of Jamie Tilley (Ford Mustang), Marcus Zukanovic (Ford Falco XD), Cameron Tilley (Valiant Pacer) and Scott Cameron (Camaro).

Outside of the top 10 were Torana drivers Danny Buzadzic and Jim Pollicina in front of Tony Karanfilovski (Mustang), Lance Hughes (Torana), Brad Tilley (Falcon XY), Warren Trewin (Holden Monaro), Dave Hender (XY) and Peter Burnitt (A9X).

TCM front runner and a favourite to be a race winner, Steve Johnson has had to pull out of the meeting, ill after the early practice session in the Russell Hancock Mustang.