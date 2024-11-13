The record 24-strong entry list was confirmed during the week and is the culmination of a three-year growth strategy to reach a maximum grid number.

As a regular support category to the Repco Supercars Championship, a maximum field of 24 V8 SuperUtes was always the goal according to category operations manager Filippa Guarna.

“Every category has a grid number that allows it to operate the most productive off track, with maximum entertainment on track, while also being efficient onsite for event organisers, and 24 was always the goal for us,” said category operations manager Filippa Guarna.

“But the plan isn’t just about having 24 V8 SuperUtes at one round though. We’ve been working hard on a new shareholding restructure with our teams that will ensure we have a consistent 24-car field at every round moving forward.

“Considering where the category was just three years ago, this is hugely exciting going into 2025!

“We can’t thank our teams and drivers enough for consciously working together with us to grow our series on all fronts, and for our series partners for believing in our long-term vision.”

This weekend’s title fight sees eight drivers mathematically in contention, while the top three drivers are separated by just seven points.

Cameron Crick leads on 1040 points, followed by last year’s runner-up Adam Marjoram three points behind, and dual-champion Aaron Borg seven points behind Crick.

The round will see the return of two local Adelaide drivers, George Gutierrez who last raced at this year’s opening round at the Bathurst 500, and Craig Dontas who comes out of retirement to race in front of a home crowd.

All races at the series final on the Parklands circuit will be shown live on FoxSports 506 and Kayo.

Entry List: Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes, Adelaide 500