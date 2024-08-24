While Thomas Randle's Saab/Chev ended into the tyres, Steve Tamasi continued to claw his way back into the Precision International Sports Sedan Series title with a hard-fourth win in the Round 4 first race.

On the program at the Victorian State Race Series, the Calibra/Chev pilot was in a long battle with Thomas Randle (Saab/Chev). Each had a turn in the lead before Tamasi regained the front running late in the race and Randle had a tyre failure at Turn 6 and went into the tyre barrier.

The race finished behind the Safety Car with series leader Peter Ingram (Mazda RX7 triple rotary turbo) second and Steven Lacey (IRC GT SS) third. Lacey was involved in a close three-way dice with Ash Jarvis (Holden Monaro/Chev) and Geoff Taunton (IRC GT SS) and maintain his place ahead of them.

Next was Michael Robinson (Monaro/Chev) ahead of Ryan Humfrey (Ford Falcon XE/Chev), Mark Duggan (Aston Martin/Chev) and the ex-Ford Falcon Supercars driven by Tony Auddino (BF) and Antonio Molluso (FG).

Also out of the race were Ray Hislop (FG Falcon) after two big lockups at Turn 1 and a subsequent flat, Daniel Tamasi (Nissan 300SX) and Matt Ingram (Mazda RX8).

The final round of the Australian Formula Ford Series first race was won by Harrison Sellars in a Spectrum. The pole sitter was involved in a torrid battle with Eddie Beswick (Spectrum) and early race leader Kobi Williams. Each led at times ahead of a freight train of cars that numbered as many as seven at times.

As they came to Turn 11 on the penultimate lap, a concertina caused Williams to have contact with the back of another car which damage his right front suspension and put him out. Jack Bussey (Spectrum) came from 11th early to also be in the group, but as he too was involved, had nosecone damage and finished 10th.

From sixth on the first lap, Cody Maynes-Rutty (Spectrum) was third ahead of Lachlan Evennett (Mygale) and the Spectrums in the hands of Joe Fawcett and Bailey Collins.

In the first race of the fourth and final round of the TRGA Scholarship Series, Hayden Hume won by 0.6s over Ryan Tomsett after he led every one of the 11 laps. Tomsett was second throughout, ahead of Ben Stewart, Ben Gomersall, Alice Buckley, Cadel Ambrose and James Wilkins. Max Geoghegan placed ninth and only had to finish to win the series.

Hugo Simpson won the Excel Series race, Travis Lindoff (Holden Commodore) took out the Saloon Car opener, and Brian Finn (Commodore) triumphed in Vic V8s. The Porsche 944 first race went to James Westaway, Jarrod Tonks (Improved Production Commodore) and Royce Lyne (BMW E30s) were the other winners.