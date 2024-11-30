Cairns Local News has reported that the asphalt rally event will return in 2026 for the first time since 2021.

The news source went on to say that Targa organisers are currently focused on Targa Tasmania in November 2025 (with a move from its previous April/May date) and a new event in Victoria earlier next year.

Targa chief executive officer Mark Perry has assured the locals that plans to return to their most northern tarmac rally location would be detailed as soon as possible. He said that they have just started the process for a return to Cairns with a goal to be back in 2026.

The Tropical North Queensland event was cancelled in 2022, 2023 and 2024 after Motorsport Australia reviewed four deaths between in the Targa Tasmania.

In 2021 the three-day Targa Great Barrier Reef was the fourth visit to FNQ and was based in Cairns on September 2-5. Signature stages such as Gillies Range and Kuranda Range were on again, plus new additions the course.

The 2021 event featured two brand new Super Stages, the first kicked off Targa Great Barrier Reef at Cairns Showgrounds, and the second concluded the event as the final stage, around the streets of Innisfail.

Luke Anear and Andy Sarandis won the event in their Subaru Impreza WRX STi, with a final day charge. There were 130 crews that contested the 17 stages and the outright battle came down to just two.

Anear and Sarandis trailed the previous year’s winners Tony Quinn and Brian Foster in their Nissan GT-R for much of the tarmac rally. Anear reduced the deficit and ultimately took the lead on the 15th stage to finish 17s ahead of Quinn. Third place went to locals Steve Van Der Brug and Linda Rankine also in a WRX.