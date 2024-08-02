The Grove Racing protégé extended his lead in the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series with his fifth race win of the season in a twilight affair at Queensland Raceway.

Targett started from pole but lost the lead to fellow front row starter New Zealander Ayrton Hodson who led the first two laps.

In the Earl Bamber Motorsport entry, Targett was able to wrestle away the front running on Lap 3 after which he was able to pull away to win by 5.5s.

McElrea Racing's Hobson then came pressure from, and succumbed to, EBM's Brock Gilchrist and was able to hold third for the remainder. Ryan Suhle was fourth, barely ahead of Clay Osborne by 0.073s as the latter made a belated charge.

From his 10th grid spot, TekworkX Motorsport's Hamish Fitzsimmons finish sixth. He finished ahead of Caleb Sumich, Jake Santalucia, Pro-Am front runner Ramu Farrell and Tyler Greenbury.

Behind Tyler Greenbury and second in Pro-Am was Lachy Harburg, ahead of Andrew Georgiadis and Class B winner Jacque Jarjo.

Jarjo was the only finisher in his class and his rivals Brad Carr and Stephen Moylan tangled at Turn 4 and brought about the undoing of Scotty Taylor.

There are two more races on Saturday as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries Race Queensland, both of which are live and free on the Seven Network.