The Grove Racing Junior sealed the win with a stunning 14 th to second charge in the third race. He sealed the win as Hamish Fitzsimmons crossed the finish line first before a 5s penalty pushed him to third behind Aron Shiels. Second overall went to Brock Gilchrist who finished the last race eighth while Shiels was third.

Gilchrist took his maiden series race win in the second race, the Jim Richards Enduro Cup race. He fought his way to the front in the 45min race and survived two Safety Car restarts and a one-lap dash to the flag.

Clay Osborne the leader from pole until passed by Gilchrist on the second lap. Shields briefly headed Osborne for second before the latter regathered the spot. Targett overtook Shiels and then Osborne for second which he held to the end. Osborne struggled with a broken splitter which would cost him spots on the safety car restarts.

The first was Ben Taylor and Caspar Tresidder at Turn 4. Osborne lost out to Caleb Sumich, Jake Santalucia and Fitzsimmons. The final Safety Car was called for Ramu Farrell off at Turn 1 before the dash to the chequered flag.

Tyler Greenbury, Ayrton Hodson, Conor Somers and Class B winner Jacque Jarjo completed the 10. Osborne finished 11th while the Pro-Am class went to Pan Boyaci after dramas for Farrell, and penalties for Brett Boulton and Danny Stutterd. They were not the only ones as Targett, Sumich, Osborne and Shiels also copped the wrath of the stewards.

Targett was one of several to storm through in Race 3, which saw Gilchrist lead early. Fitzsimmons passed Gilchrist for the lead on Lap 7, however he was penalised for overlapping on a Safety Car restart.

Gilchrist was chased by Clay Osborne when they had contact at Turn 6 where Gilchrist slipped dropped 12th and put Osborne into the pits with damage. That elevated Targett to second and within 5s of Fitzsimmons.

Behind Shields were Caleb Sumich, Ayrton Hobson, Tyler Greenbury, Somers and Gilchrist who retrieved four spots. Then followed Class B's Jacque Jarjo and Pro Am winner Boulton.