At Queensland Raceway he will compete in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS in his 911 GT3R (997), and the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge in his 991.2 GT3 Cup Car.

Bathurst Triple Crown winner and friend Paul Morris is set to join Taylor for the Fanatec GT Australia's two one hour events. He will compete in the Sprint Challenge in the car that Nash Morris raced at Townsville round recently.

“It just feels right to get in and race both cars this weekend,” said Taylor as the QR is his home track and his body and mind are in great shape.

“I haven't been in the Sprint Challenge car for a while, and the car is all prepped and ready after Nash had a clean run on the Townsville streets.

“I had some health challenges recently, but now that I am in the clear, I like to take these opportunities when they come up. For me, it's time for me to explore something different and here was an opportunity in my own backyard.”

Taylor says that the only similarity between the two Porsches is the badge on the bonnet.

“One is a full-blooded GT car. It has traction control and ABS. The GTR 997 is a screamer. Compared to the Sprint Challenge car, it's a completely different beast. It has no ABS, no traction control and it's a one make series, so it's a lot more even.

“In Sprint Challenge, there's lots of different classes. There's the young guys up the front, there's the mid-pack runners and those at the back. Wherever you are, there's always someone to race against, so I like that.

“In GT World Challenge, it's varied and very competitive. There's some pretty quick cars and driver combinations.

“And having Paul as my co-driver will be great . . . whatever I bugger up, he can fix up!”

On Friday there will be two GT World Challenge practice sessions, plus practice, qualifying and Race 1 for Sprint Challenge.

The final two Sprint Challenge races will be run on Saturday, with one GT one-hour race on both Saturday and Sunday.

All the racing on Saturday and Sunday will be broadcast on Seven in Australia. GT World's YouTube page will feature the Fanatec GT Australia races for international viewers.