Six models have been designated for the Cup class, namely the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce, Audi RS 3 LMS, Peugeot 308, Volkswagen Golf GTI, Honda Civic Type R FK8, and the Hyundai i30 N.

The aforementioned have been picked based on their current availability in Australia but the criteria could change in the future.

Cup cars will race alongside current model cars but will be offered lower entry costs.

Featured Videos

Series entry for Kumho Cup competitors is $2500 (all prices listed exclude GST). The first four rounds are $1500 apiece.

Entry fees for round-by-round competitors is slightly higher at $2000 for the series entry and $2000 per event thereafter.

That represents a significant discount on the $7000 series entry fee and $3000 per round cost for regular TCR Australia Series competitors.

TCR Australia Series organisers are expected to confirm the season finale will take place at the Macau Grand Prix.

The cost for that event for all competitors is $3750 for series entrants and $5950 for round-by-round entrants.

Speedcafe understands rebates will be offered to competitors travelling to Perth and Macau.

“It was pretty clear last year that teams wanted an avenue and a platform for older cars to be relevant,” TCR Australia category manager Lisa Totani told Speedcafe.

“We had discussions with them, discussions with WSC Group [global TCR promoter] about what other TCR series have done around the world about implementing a separate class for the older cars.

“They’re all competitive cars in the right pair of hands, it was just the availability of cars – ones that haven’t been used over the last two or three years. They’ve just been parked up.

“We’re just trying to give them as much of an option to make it viable.”

As it stands there are about 10 cars in Australia listed for sale on various websites that would be eligible for the Cup class.

Totani said the decision to introduce the Cup class was influenced by other TCR categories making similar moves as well as direction from local teams.

“I did a lot of back and forth with teams with ideas of what would work and what wouldn’t work with them,” Totani explained.

“Then guys who own cars like Ian McDougall, it might incentivise them to do more rounds. The fact that you can do a Supercars round for $1500, that seems pretty good value to me.

“It’s just making what stock is available useful.”

Four of the five TCR Australia rounds are set to be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo as part of the Supercars support card.

Race Winton is set to be broadcast on free-to-air network SBS and simulcast on Foxtel and Kayo.