The two teams were investigated for issues relating to equipment and crew members in the lane.

For MSR it was a crew member holding a component of Cameron Hill's car when it was released from a stop.

In the PremiAir case it was a jumper battery left connected to Slade's car after repairs.

Both teams admitted to the breaches and were hit with $1500 fines and a 30-point loss in the teams' championship.

The stewards report read: “After the race, the stewards conducted hearings into two separate incidents amounting to breaches of Rule D7.11 (Each Car must be completely free of all hoses, tools, team members and any other equipment at any time whilst the car is moving) and after admission of the facts and the breaches by the relevant Competitor, imposed a penalty of the loss of 30 teams' championship points and a fine of $1500 in each case on:

“Matt Stone Racing Pty Ltd – a team member was still holding on to a component of Car 4 as it was being released from a pit stop.

“PremiAir Pty Ltd – a jump battery was left in Car 23 when it was released from its pit garage after a lengthy stop for repair.”