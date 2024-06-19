It will be a first for the category, and at the popular Queensland Raceway nighttime three-hour enduro which is the third round of the 2024 series on July 12-13.

The Sherrin Rentals Top Ten Shootout will see the top ten cars outright from Meguiar's APC qualifying fight it out over a single lap. The announcement coincides with the release of the full schedule for the two-day event which will also feature Hyundai Excels and Monochrome GT exotic cars.

“We believe this is the first time that a Top Ten Shootout has been employed in national-level production car racing in Australia, and certainly it is the first time we have had one in the Meguiar's APC,” said Troy Williams, GM of Meguiar's APC category manager, Production Car Racing Ltd.

“This is going to be something truly different and exciting for our category, and a perfect preamble to our extended three-hour Sherrin Rentals Fight in the Night enduro which will be held later that same day.

“Complemented by some great racing from the Hyundai Excels over the two days, as well as Monochrome GT Exotic Cars happy laps, July 12-13 at Queensland Raceway is guaranteed to deliver two days of great racing and great fun for all involved.

“We are very thankful to QR and its team as well as Sherrin Rentals for their support of this event, and we can't wait to see it all unfold in just over four weeks' time.”

On Friday July 12, Excels and Excels Masters will practice, qualifying and have there own Top 10 Shootouts before Production Cars take part in a single nighttime practice session.

Both Excel groups will have four races Saturday 13 July while the APC have a morning practice session, qualifying at 2:05pm and the TTS which will begin at 2:30pm.

After the Monochrome GT Exotic Happy Laps from 4.30pm to 6.00pm, the Sherrin Rentals Fight in the Night is scheduled to begin at 6:30pm.

Meguiar's APC entries for this event are open now and will close on Friday June 28.