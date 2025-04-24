The series will head to Sydney Motorsport Park, Queensland Raceway, and Winton Motor Raceway with a series of sprints and long-format races.

The season is set to begin in Sydney on May 30-June 1 with two 30-minute sprint races and a two-hour enduro.

Then the series hosts back-to-back events at QR. The second round is set for June-27-29 and like SMP will feature two 30-minute sprints and a two-hour enduro.

The penultimate round at QR will be headlined by the Fight in the Night, a three-hour enduro after two 30-minute sprints across August 15-17.

Winton will host the finale on October 31-November 2 with the same format as the first two rounds.

“Further Hi-Tec Oils APC Enduro Championship regulation freedoms have been designed to cater to competitors and teams headlined by a return to endurance racing,” a category statement read.

“These also include freedoms in re-fuelling systems such as a choice of dry breaks, fuel churns or rotary pumps, two tyre options (Hankook or Yokohama) and all-inclusive entry fees in a move to further smoothen the process.

“These moves are designed to benefit the competitors and continue a strong future for production car racing in Australia through the Hi-Tec Oils APC Enduro Championship.”

2025 Hi-Tec Oils Australian Production Cars Enduro Championship calendar

Round 1 – Sydney Motorsport Park – May 30-June 1 – 2x 30-minute races, 1x two-hour enduro

Round 2 – Queensland Raceway – June 27-29 – 3x 30-minute races, 1x two-hour enduro

Round 3 – Queensland Raceway – August 15-17 – 2x 30-minute races, 1x three-hour enduro

Round 4 – Winton – October 31-November 2 – 2x 30-minute races, 1x two-hour enduro